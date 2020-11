HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Big Brothers Big Sisters 40th Annual Christmas Tree Sale starts on Saturday, November 28.

You can buy a tree or wreath at one of two locations: HIMG on US Route 60E on 6th Avenue and 1st Street or Ashland Tennis Center on 13th Street and Oakview Road from 12-9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.

