Cats are off Friday too

Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020 Pro Day. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(Chet White | UK Athletics)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The schedule for the Bluegrass Showcase, Kentucky men’s basketball’s season-opening multi-team event, has been adjusted for this week. UK will play Morehead State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Rupp Arena (SEC Network) and Richmond on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Rupp Arena (ESPN).

Friday’s game vs. Detroit Mercy has been postponed. The Titans will not participate in any games this week in the multi-team event due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The teams, in coordination with the Gazelle Group, will attempt to reschedule the games later in the season between the participating schools. The schedule for this week’s Bluegrass Showcase is now as follows: Wednesday 6 p.m. – Morehead State at Kentucky (SEC Network) Friday 6 p.m. – Richmond vs. Morehead State Sunday 1 p.m. – Richmond at Kentucky (ESPN).

The Kentucky basketball program said on Twitter they “will attempt to reschedule with @DetroitMBB for later in the season.”

