Court ruling orders change in South Charleston principal position

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A ruling out of Kanawha County Circuit Court has ordered a change in principals at South Charleston High School.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Duke Bloom has ruled in favor of Kimberly Williams receiving the position. Williams filed a grievance this June against the Kanawha County Board of Education, saying that she was more qualified for the job and that she was discriminated against for her sexual orientation. Bloom has also included back pay and benefits for Williams to the order.

The person hired for principal was Dr. Gabriel King, who the Board said was the “fresh set of eyes” they were looking for.

Judge Bloom determined King’s hiring “arbitrary and capricious,” believing that Williams was the more qualified candidate after seeing the interview rubric results. Williams was the top candidate with a score of 144. King came in third with a score of 118.

The court order says, “This matter may have ended differently if the Respondent was able to articulate any plausible reason for why King was the more qualified applicant.”

Kanawha County Schools has the option to appeal this ruling. Officials with the Board of Education said, “Kanawha County Schools received Judge Bloom’s decision late last week. The district has 30 days to decide whether to appeal the decision. The district will not make any changes to who is in the position until the decision has been made on whether to appeal. This decision will be made as expeditiously as possible.”

