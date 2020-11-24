Advertisement

Crews fight house fire in Lawrence County, Ohio

Fire seriously damaged a home Monday night along County Road 15 in Lawrence County, Ohio.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene Monday night of a house fire along County Road 15, Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say.

They say it was reported in the 3700 block and the home was engulfed when crews arrived.

Just before 9 p.m., several firefighters were at the scene, including crews from Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Other details are unavailable at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

