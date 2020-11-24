Crews fight house fire in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene Monday night of a house fire along County Road 15, Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say.

They say it was reported in the 3700 block and the home was engulfed when crews arrived.

Just before 9 p.m., several firefighters were at the scene, including crews from Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Other details are unavailable at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

