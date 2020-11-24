Deputies investigating after shots fired

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County deputies are investigating after a shots fired incident.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Walnut Valley Drive in Cross Lanes.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say shots were fired from a black vehicle towards another vehicle.

Investigators say no one was hit.

They do not believe this was from hunters.

