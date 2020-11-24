Expiration date of driver licenses extended

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill that extends the expiration date of driver licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations.

This is because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Governor DeWine signed Ohio House Bill 404, which extends expiration dates from December 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021.

If a customer’s expiration date on their license or ID or vehicle registration is March 9, 2020, to April 1, 2021, the expiration date has been automatically extended and will remain valid until July 1, 2021.

If you need to buy a temporary tag, renew vehicle registration, order new license plates, check your driving record, or another service, you can do it online here.

If you have to visit a location in person, you’re encouraged to use the virtual queuing system, “Get in line, Online.”

