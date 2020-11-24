Governor Justice appoints Stonestreet as judge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed Brittany Ranson Stonestreet as judge for the Eleventh Family Court Circuit, which serves Kanawha County.

Stonestreet is set to fill the seat on December 4, 2020.

The seat is currently filled by Judge R. Joseph Zak, who is retiring.

According to the governor’s office, Ranson Stonestreet has a decade of concentrated law experience as an attorney at Lyne Ranson Law Offices in Charleston. She also served as the Chair of the national Alimony Committee for the American Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2016. She has also co-authored the book, “Divorce in West Virginia: The Legal Process, Your Rights, and What to Expect” in 2015.

Stonestreet went to the West Virginia University College of Law. She was Class of 2010 President and was also named to the Order of the Barristers. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from WVU, with minors in political science and business administration. She is also an alumna of Capital High School in Charleston.

“I thank Governor Justice for the opportunity to serve the people of Kanawha County in this position,” Ranson Stonestreet said. “I hope to have a positive impact on the families and children whose cases will appear before me.”

