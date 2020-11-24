Governor says first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected December 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says they are expecting the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on December 15.

He made the announcement during his briefing on the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

Within the last 24 hours, 8,604 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

There have been 98 deaths, 364 hospitalizations and 29 ICU admissions since Monday. Governor DeWine says this is the second highest number of deaths reported in a day in Ohio.

Overall, there have been 371,908 total cases, 6,118 deaths. 25,069 hospitalizations and 4,483 ICU admissions since the coronavirus outbreak began.

236,618 people have presumed recovered.

Governor DeWine also announced unemployment for October is down to 5.6%.

