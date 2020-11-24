Homes damaged by boulder blasting road project in Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Several homes were damaged Tuesday afternoon during blasting on a road project to remove large boulders along U.S. 52 in the Chesapeake area.

What exactly went wrong is under investigation, according to an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesman.

A resident of the Sunnybrook Subdivision told us he was standing outside when crews blasted a big chunk of boulder on the hill above U.S. 52. That sent a bunch of smaller rocks flying through the air and landing in that community.

Some of those rocks hit and damaged homes. One neighbor said a rock hit the ground and shattered, and a fragment hit his leg.

Neighbors are relieved no one was seriously hurt. ODOT says they’re investigating what went wrong and working with affected residents to pay for repairs.

