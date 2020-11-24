Interactive testing map launched

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An interactive map can now help you find out where free COVID-19 testing is happening.

The new map, that you can find here, allows you to view testing locations for daily events, recurring testing, and pharmacy testing.

In most cases, testing is conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Some of the pharmacy locations will require appointments.

