At least one person killed in fire in Logan County

UPDATE (11/24/2020 6:30 A.M.)- The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms one person has died in a fire in Kistler, West Virginia.

It happened on the 1200 block of Buffalo Creek Road.

It’s still unclear if there were any other injuries.

WSAZ has a crew on the way to the scene.

KISTLER, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Buffalo Creek Road is closed as crews battle a fire Tuesday morning.

Logan County dispatchers said the fire broke out in the 1200 block of Buffalo Creek Road early Tuesday morning.

The Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department is responding.

Details are very limited, and it’s unclear if there are any injuries.

