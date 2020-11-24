Advertisement

Man enters guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in connection to wife’s murder

Arthur Woods
Arthur Woods(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged in connection to his wife’s murder has entered a plea.

Kanawha County Judge Tod Kaufman accepted Arthur Woods’ guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.

Woods originally pleaded not guilty in May of 2019 in the death of his wife, Starina Woods, who went missing in Charleston in March of 2016.

Investigators in the case previously said that Starina Woods voiced concerns about being in an abusive relationship. Her body was never found.

Woods never reported his wife missing, telling authorities she had left for Ecuador. They had been living together in Charleston at the time.

In 2019, Woods was arrested and charged with his wife’s 2016 death.

Woods will be sentenced on December 3.

