Advertisement

Mysterious metal monolith found in Utah desert

If you've seen the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," you'll likely see the resemblance to the...
If you've seen the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," you'll likely see the resemblance to the monolith at the beginning of the movie.(Utah Department of Public Safety via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Utah public safety officers were stunned last week when they stumbled on what looked like something out of a sci-fi space film: a chrome monolith standing upright, deep in the remote desert.

The officers were in a helicopter helping wildlife workers count bighorn sheep when they spotted the strange sight.

If you’ve seen the 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” you’ll likely see the resemblance to the monolith at the beginning of the movie.

Pilot Bret Hutchings actually referenced the film when he was commenting on the find.

He guessed that maybe the object was placed by an artist who was a fan of the movie. Hutchings estimated its height at between 10 and 12 feet.

Authorities are investigating the find and aren’t revealing the location of the monolith.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say it happened Sunday morning at a home on the 7000 West Country Club Drive.
Two charged in violent home invasion on elderly couple
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host
Taylor Halstead, 20, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American...
Man dead in Kanawha County mining accident
Justice says the new development will promote green technology by using existing organic...
Gov. Justice announces green energy manufacturer coming to West Virginia

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
15 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 1990, file photo, David Dinkins delivers his first speech as mayor of...
NYC’s first African American mayor, David Dinkins, has died
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden set to formally introduce his national security team
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Texts: US census manager told counters to use fake answers
A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Gallia County Tuesday morning.
School bus involved in car accident in Gallia County