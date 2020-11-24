Advertisement

Prestonsburg Christmas parade cancelled for 2020

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The City of Prestonsburg has announced it’s cancelling the Christmas Parade for 2020.

Officials say they hope to make next year’s bigger and better than ever.

The city is asking residents to participate in decorating their homes and businesses so everyone can drive around and see what the town has to offer this holiday season.

If you would like for your home to be considered in the decorating contest, you can email your photos to entries@prestonsburgcity.org.

