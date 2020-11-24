Advertisement

School bus involved in car accident in Gallia County

A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Gallia County Tuesday morning.
A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Gallia County Tuesday morning.(KVLY)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Gallia County Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of State Route 160 and State Route 554.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says no kids were on the school bus, but minor injuries were reported.

Details are still limited at this time.

