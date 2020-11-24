School bus involved in car accident in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Gallia County Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of State Route 160 and State Route 554.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says no kids were on the school bus, but minor injuries were reported.

Details are still limited at this time.

