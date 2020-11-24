Advertisement

Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+

Swift filmed “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” in upstate New York in September
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.(Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.

The singer announced Tuesday that “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” will premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The concert film will include guest appearances from Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver — acts who all appear on Swift’s “folklore” album. In the film, Swift will reveal stories and secrets behind the 17 songs on the album, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart this year.

Swift filmed “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” in upstate New York in September. The singer also directed the concert film.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say it happened Sunday morning at a home on the 7000 West Country Club Drive.
Two charged in violent home invasion on elderly couple
A 3-year old boy died early Tuesday morning in a fire at an apartment building near Man, W.Va. ...
UPDATE | 3-year-old child killed in apartment fire
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree
Taylor Halstead, 20, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American...
Man dead in Kanawha County mining accident
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host

Latest News

Jack Antonoff arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles....
A Grammys savage: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden win over Trump in Nevada made official by court
With the acknowledgement from the General Services Administration, the Biden team will have...
Pennsylvania certifies Biden as winner of presidential vote
Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their...
Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony
Red bow on ribbon
40th anniversary of The Nutcracker to be streamed