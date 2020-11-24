Thanksgiving week forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Since the latter half of the November often brings our first measurable snow of the season (aka grassy coating for hunters), I have looked closely at the Thanksgiving week weather charts with a close-scrutiny. After-all it is time for a covering of white on our cars and lawns.

Opening day of the buck season in WV featured hot seat weather with temperatures stuck in the 40s in the valleys but 30s across the high country where even a skiff of snow fell above 3000 feet elevation (Snowshoe, Canaan Valley).

Monday’s grey and chilly weather will leak into Tuesday with school bell temperatures (if the kids are in) in the 30s but above freezing. The notion that overnight clouds would increase was responsible for the overcast prediction. While stubborn to bear in the morning, enough dry air should arrive in the afternoon for at least some breaks to sun. Highs are ticketed for the 50s IF the cloud deck does abate.

Wednesday is one of the biggest travel days of the year and the weather will be turning very wet. Rain will overspread the region from west to east in the afternoon. While during this pandemic fall CDC is asking for people like you and me to avoid travel and stay at home, the fear is that a new surge in Covid-19 cases could lead to a spike in hospitalizations and in time more deaths.

The Wednesday night into Thursday AM rain will be accompanied by fog with travel along I-77 and I-79 thru WV a slower than normal affair.

Thanksgiving Day and Friday will feature plenty of sunshine though Thanksgiving will take its sweet old time after a grey damp and cooler. Weekend highs near 60 will be good for putting up Christmas lights.

