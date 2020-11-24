Advertisement

To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says

You shouldn’t wave at everything in a national park
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.(Source: National Park Service)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Never say the National Park Service doesn’t have a sense of humor.

A Facebook post on outdoor social distancing takes it to the next level, especially when it comes to dealing with the creatures you might encounter in one of America’s national parks.

Called “Recreate Responsibly,” the graphic shows the proper spacing you should use between everything from people to bison.

Animal and suggested spacing:

  • People: 6 feet and it’s OK to wave
  • Bear: 300 feet and waving is still OK
  • Moose: 300 feet and a friendly gesture isn’t a problem
  • Bison: Start running, you “shouldn’t have been waving”

Remember to space it out, watch the waving, and recreate responsibly. National parks across the country provide endless...

Posted by National Park Service on Friday, November 20, 2020

The National Park Service post has been shared more than 19,000 times and has over 70,000 likes, smiley faces and loves.

Visitors to the country’s national parks regularly run afoul of their wild creatures by getting too close.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say it happened Sunday morning at a home on the 7000 West Country Club Drive.
Two charged in violent home invasion on elderly couple
A 3-year old boy died early Tuesday morning in a fire at an apartment building near Man, W.Va. ...
UPDATE | 3-year-old child killed in apartment fire
Fire seriously damaged a home Monday night along County Road 15 in Lawrence County, Ohio.
UPDATE | House fire in South Point rekindles
Taylor Halstead, 20, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American...
Man dead in Kanawha County mining accident
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree

Latest News

An arch formation is illuminated by the light of the full moon at Arches National Park.
November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end
A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.
Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower
Several fire crews battling trailer fire in Alum Creek
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 11-24-2020
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 11-24-2020
Dr. Michael Kilkenny with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department gives an update on COVID-19...
WSAZ Now Desk | Status of COVID-19 in Cabell County