WATCH | One-on-one with Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Monday, WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick spoke one-on-one with Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear on a range of topics related to the Commonwealth’s response to COVID-19.

Beshear was asked about vaccine distribution, the decision to close schools to in-person learning, and if unemployment officials are ready to handle a potential influx of unemployment claims.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.