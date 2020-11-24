Advertisement

WATCH | One-on-one with Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear

One-on-one with Gov. Andy Beshear
One-on-one with Gov. Andy Beshear
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Monday, WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick spoke one-on-one with Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear on a range of topics related to the Commonwealth’s response to COVID-19.

Beshear was asked about vaccine distribution, the decision to close schools to in-person learning, and if unemployment officials are ready to handle a potential influx of unemployment claims.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say it happened Sunday morning at a home on the 7000 West Country Club Drive.
Two charged in violent home invasion on elderly couple
Police say it happened at U.S. 60 and Smith Street while the officer was heading to a crash.
Police officer injured in crash
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree
As of Sunday, West Virginia DHHR reports 880 new positive cases and four additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Kanawha County deputies are looking for Amar Abdu Richardson for his alleged role in a shooting.
Teen wanted for shooting incident

Latest News

Judge denies temporary restraining order in restaurant mask mandate case
Judge denies temporary restraining order in restaurant mask mandate case
(FILE)
Interactive testing map launched
One-on-one with Gov. Andy Beshear
One-on-one with Gov. Andy Beshear
CDC study finds pregnant women at higher risk for COVID-19
CDC study finds pregnant women at higher risk for COVID-19