WSAZ Now Desk | American Red Cross shares tips on how to safely celebrate Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The American Red Cross is reminding families that despite smaller gatherings this year for Thanksgiving, safety in the kitchen should still be top of mind.

Erica Mani, the Regional CEO for the Central Appalachia Region, joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about safety tips to help prevent cooking fires.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.