Herd enters CFB playoff rankings for only second time ever

Marshall helmet
Marshall helmet(n/a)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s undefeated Thundering Herd football team entered the first College Football Playoff Rankings at the #21 spot, its highest ranking ever in the CFB playoff rankings.

The last time the Herd was ranked was at #24 in the 2014 poll.

Marshall is 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Conference USA and will next play on December 5th when Rice comes to Huntington.

