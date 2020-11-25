Herd enters CFB playoff rankings for only second time ever

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s undefeated Thundering Herd football team entered the first College Football Playoff Rankings at the #21 spot, its highest ranking ever in the CFB playoff rankings.

The last time the Herd was ranked was at #24 in the 2014 poll.

Marshall is 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Conference USA and will next play on December 5th when Rice comes to Huntington.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.