Nitro fire crews work to extinguish early morning house fire

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are working to put out a fire in Nitro that started early Wednesday morning.

According to Kanawha County dispatch, the fire was reported just after midnight along 1st Ave. S. in Nitro, at a home next to Twin City Bible Church.

Firefighters have the blaze under control but have not completely put the fire out.

It is not known at this time if the home was occupied. No injuries have been reported.

The Nitro Fire Department is currently investigating.

