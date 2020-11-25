Advertisement

Nitro fire crews work to extinguish early morning house fire

First responders work to put out a fire in Nitro that started early Wednesday morning.
First responders work to put out a fire in Nitro that started early Wednesday morning.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are working to put out a fire in Nitro that started early Wednesday morning.

According to Kanawha County dispatch, the fire was reported just after midnight along 1st Ave. S. in Nitro, at a home next to Twin City Bible Church.

Firefighters have the blaze under control but have not completely put the fire out.

It is not known at this time if the home was occupied. No injuries have been reported.

The Nitro Fire Department is currently investigating.

Keep clicking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year old boy died early Tuesday morning in a fire at an apartment building near Man, W.Va. ...
UPDATE | 3-year-old child killed in apartment fire
The incident happened on Frozen Branch Road in Cedar Grove.
UPDATE | No charges to be filed after hunter injured after shooting accident
Fire seriously damaged a home Monday night along County Road 15 in Lawrence County, Ohio.
UPDATE | House fire in South Point rekindles
Coronavirus in West Virginia
15 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
Several homes were damaged Tuesday afternoon during blasting on a road project to remove large...
Homes damaged by boulder blasting road project in Ohio

Latest News

Thanksgiving fire graphic
Thanksgiving meal safety tips from the Red Cross to help avoid kitchen fires
Thanksgiving week weather
Rock fragments fell onto roofs in Chesapeake, Ohio.
Homes damaged by boulder blasting project
A smell of natural gas in the air in Huntington Tuesday night is a part of an annual project....
Reports of natural gas smell in Huntington