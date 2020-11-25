Advertisement

Reports of natural gas smell in Huntington

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A smell of natural gas in the air in Huntington Tuesday night is a part of an annual project.

According to Cabell 911, the smell is coming from the draining of the Steel of West Virginia cooling ponds.

Dispatchers say the company drains the ponds each year just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

WSAZ has had some inquiries about the smell Tuesday evening.

