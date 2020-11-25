Reports of natural gas smell in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A smell of natural gas in the air in Huntington Tuesday night is a part of an annual project.

According to Cabell 911, the smell is coming from the draining of the Steel of West Virginia cooling ponds.

Dispatchers say the company drains the ponds each year just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

WSAZ has had some inquiries about the smell Tuesday evening.

