Several fire crews battling trailer fire in Alum Creek

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a trailer fire in Alum Creek Tuesday evening.

Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say the trailer fire started on Upper Mollys Branch Road.

There were no injuries reported, but the fire is considered “fully involved” at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Duval, Alum Creek, Davis Creek, and Lakewood Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.