Advertisement

Several fire crews battling trailer fire in Alum Creek

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a trailer fire in Alum Creek Tuesday evening.

Lincoln County 911 dispatchers say the trailer fire started on Upper Mollys Branch Road.

There were no injuries reported, but the fire is considered “fully involved” at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Duval, Alum Creek, Davis Creek, and Lakewood Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say it happened Sunday morning at a home on the 7000 West Country Club Drive.
Two charged in violent home invasion on elderly couple
A 3-year old boy died early Tuesday morning in a fire at an apartment building near Man, W.Va. ...
UPDATE | 3-year-old child killed in apartment fire
Fire seriously damaged a home Monday night along County Road 15 in Lawrence County, Ohio.
UPDATE | House fire in South Point rekindles
Taylor Halstead, 20, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American...
Man dead in Kanawha County mining accident
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree

Latest News

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 11-24-2020
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 11-24-2020
Dr. Michael Kilkenny with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department gives an update on COVID-19...
WSAZ Now Desk | Status of COVID-19 in Cabell County
Fifty new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
50 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County
Taylor Halstead was killed in a mining accident on Monday morning.
Community remembers man killed in mining accident