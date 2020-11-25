Advertisement

Thanksgiving meal safety tips from the Red Cross to help avoid kitchen fires

Thanksgiving fire graphic
Thanksgiving fire graphic(WLUC/Pexels)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since the most common house fires begin in the kitchen, the American Red Cross shared important tips as we approach Thanksgiving.

“This is the time of year that the Red Cross sees so many people lose their homes to that all-to-common disaster home fire,” said Erica Mani, regional CEO of the American Red Cross in Charleston.

This year health experts are urging the public to keep their tables small for the holiday, which likely means more people will be cooking at their homes this year, some for the first time.

“We’re going to cook at home, typically we go to Kentucky to my mom and dad’s,” said Tammie Hawk, who will be making her chef debut this Thanksgiving because of COVID-19.

Mani said this is the time of year the Red Cross sees the most house fires, which is why they have released guidelines to help you while prepping for the big meal:

° Never leave your food unattended

° Keep things like towels, paper or bags away from the stove

° Avoid wearing loose clothing

° Check smoke alarms and have escape plans

“We have about two minutes to safely escape a burning home,” Mani said. “You have a much better chance of getting out without death or injury when you have smoke alarms.”

