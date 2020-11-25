Advertisement

Thanksgiving week weather

Two storms highlight changeable period
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a sign of the early winter to come, a dynamo of a pre-Thanksgiving storm is about to foul up travel plans for the day before the holiday.

Granted during the pandemic CDC has strongly suggested we limit our travels and gatherings this holiday season as we await the roll-out of a Covid vaccine in 2021. However if projections are accurate, it appears unfortunate that a pandemic-weary America will be doing more socializing than what CDC would like this long weekend ahead. This hastens the so-called community spread that the pandemic has been known for as we enter a 10th month of coping.

Weather-wise Wednesday will feature very warm air as highs aim for the mid-60s from Charleston south into the coalfields. The zone along I-77, I-79 and Route 119 seems mainly immune from rain before 3 p.m. Meanwhile rain showers will develop by early afternoon across northern Kentucky and Ohio.

By Wednesday night, showers and gusty winds will be common as a cold front passes. Careful of travel onto the higher ground along I-77 and I-79 in the Mountain State as low clouds turn into patches of visibility reducing fog.

Thanksgiving Day will dawn overcast with leftover mist and drizzle moving away. As the west wind blows the ground and air will dry out though any sunshine capable of breaking through the cloud deck will have to wait for late afternoon.

The time slot from Friday through Sunday looks decent enough with partial sunshine. Weekend highs will be near 60 Friday and Sunday but 55 on Saturday.

By Monday a new wet weather system will head our way with rain on the front end and wet snow, even our first coating by Tuesday!

