WSAZ Now Desk | Status of COVID-19 in Cabell County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cases of COVID-19 are still going up across West Virginia. In Cabell County, health officials say cases have surged over the past couple weeks.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the Physician Director for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, joins the WSAZ Now Desk with an update on the status of COVID-19 in the county, testing and how long it is taking for results to come back.

