17 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 17 people have died within the last 24 hours in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10 a.m., November 26, 2020, there have been 1,079,066 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 44,180 total cases and 712 deaths.

The deaths include a 79 year old male from Berkeley County, a 50 year old male from Mason County, an 89 year old female from Jefferson County, a 69 year old male from Cabell County, an 86 year old female from Kanawha County, a 57 year old male from Raleigh County, an 81 year old female from Mineral County, a 47 year old female from Wyoming County, a 70 year old male from Marshall County, a 98 year old male from Cabell County, a 69 year old male from Preston County, a 57 year old male from Jackson County, an 85 year old female from Cabell County, and a 68 year old male from Doddridge County.

“During the holiday season, we feel the loss of loved ones with a deeper pain,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each person lost to this virus is loved and remembered, not only today, but every day.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (384), Berkeley (2,945), Boone (619), Braxton (108), Brooke (596), Cabell (2,756), Calhoun (69), Clay (106), Doddridge (117), Fayette (1,094), Gilmer (199), Grant (320), Greenbrier (432), Hampshire (299), Hancock (620), Hardy (240), Harrison (1,259), Jackson (684), Jefferson (1,263), Kanawha (5,480), Lewis (238), Lincoln (407), Logan (1,028), Marion (810), Marshall (1,104), Mason (403), McDowell (602), Mercer (1,286), Mineral (1,131), Mingo (966), Monongalia (3,202), Monroe (360), Morgan (252), Nicholas (322), Ohio (1,438), Pendleton (102), Pleasants (86), Pocahontas (152), Preston (541), Putnam (1,830), Raleigh (1,492), Randolph (677), Ritchie (145), Roane (162), Summers (265), Taylor (311), Tucker (126), Tyler (134), Upshur (471), Wayne (961), Webster (61), Wetzel (390), Wirt (95), Wood (2,361), Wyoming (679).

