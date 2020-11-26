City of Dunbar hosts 72nd Annual Commode Bowl

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving traditions continued as the City of Dunbar hosted its 72nd annual Commode Bowl Thursday afternoon.

After an initial cancellation, the game was rescheduled at a different location to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

The game saw the River Rats take on the Hillside Rams on the field behind the Dunbar Bingo Hall. Teams are determined by what side of Dunbar’s railroad tracks a person lives on.

The friendly rivalry serves as a big fundraiser for the Dunbar Food Pantry. Admission to enter the game costs 5 canned food items or a cash donation to the pantry.

Kim Snodgrass, a Hillside Rams fan, said, “We personally have seen it go down from the fathers to the sons to the grandsons. We’ve watched them play; it’s just something fun to do on Thanksgiving. They get together and it helps bring food for the community. It’s something we really enjoy.”

The game’s new location made the Commode Bowl a “home game” for the Hillside Rams. They used their home field advantage to score an upset victory over the River Rats with a final score of 22-14.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.