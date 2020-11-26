Advertisement

Couple finds walls of whisky in new home

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple in New York got quite the surprise when they moved into their new home.

Nick Drummond and Patrick Bakker say they found more than 66 bottles of Scotch whisky hidden in the walls and floorboards during renovations.

The home dates to the era of prohibition and was built by a notorious bootlegger.

The couple did some digging on the old homeowner, and now they’re documenting the history on Instagram.

As for the unopened bottles, the couple plans to sell them.

Some of the whisky is valued at $1,000.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Body found inside truck in Greenup County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The fire started just before 3:30 Friday morning on Beauregard St.
Person burned in Charleston house fire
SC could be playing in state football title game minutes from school
Super Six returning to Charleston
Many shoppers flocked to the Ashland Town Center to score some holiday deals.
Black Friday hits Ashland Town Center

Latest News

The Greenup County Health Department says the latest cases range from a two-year-old boy to men...
43 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom