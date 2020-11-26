Hundreds of free Thanksgiving dinners available

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Thanksgiving is unlike any before, with COVID-19 forcing many traditions to change and keep families safely apart.

The Ellison family is not letting the pandemic cancel its plan to feed hundreds of families across the Kanawha Valley. Kerry Ellison first started the tradition in 2011 after opening Dairy Winkle, wanting to welcome community members to his family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“The one we’ve sent out here already, that’s their Thanksgiving dinner,” Kerry said. “It’s not just people who can’t afford it. A lot of people have just out lived their family. There aren’t enough people to constitute making a meal like this.”

The meal is made by three generations of the Ellison family. They prepare their food and make additional plates and to-go boxes for others. Kerry said there is a greater need this year with many other community meals canceled due to the pandemic.

“Take it home, container and all, and put it in the microwave for a minute,” Kerry said. “When you go to grandma’s house, it’s sitting out on the table and you serve yourself, it’s not hot then, the only salvation is the gravy. You pour the hot gravy over everything and you are good.”

Due to social distancing regulations, most meals were served through the Dairy Winkle’s drive-thru window instead of eaten in the dining room. Kerry did have 25 seats inside for people to eat at, with six foot spacing between tables and sanitizers in use.

Each meal included turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans and a roll. People also had their choice of either pumpkin or pecan pie.

“People can’t get out, they don’t want to get out, especially people of the elderly don’t want to get out,” Sandra Stone-Prichard said after getting meals at the drive-thru window. “We can get it and take it home and we can have a nice easy dinner and easy cleanup and be done with it.”

Kerry said the entire event is done by his family and volunteers from the community. They take some donations, but do not expect anyone to pay for the meals.

They are serving them at the Dairy Winkle from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Any leftover food will be donated to the food bank to be served over the weekend, Kerry said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.