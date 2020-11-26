Advertisement

Man arrested in string of car and business break-ins in Mason County

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a string of break-ins during the last two weeks, Point Pleasant Police are urging the public to be extra cautious especially as we approach the holiday season.

Point Pleasant Police Chief Joe Veith said several businesses and cars were broken into at all hours of the day and night.

Josh Taylor is a supervisor at Mason County EMS and was the second victim at the center to get his personal vehicle broken into.

“It got me that, we’re out here for a couple of days at a time risking our health to keep everybody else going and then you come in and steal from us,” Taylor said. “I don’t get it.”

Taylor said his 10-year-old daughter’s Christmas gift, along with his wedding ring were both stolen.

“I can replace my wedding ring, but it’ll never be the one my wife put on me.”

Police said Austin Coughenour, 24, of Point Pleasant, has been charged in connection with several of the break-ins.

Police ask if you see anything suspicious to give them a call.

