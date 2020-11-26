WVU Beats VCU to make Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic title game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia got double-double performances from big men Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe to help propel the Mountaineers past Virginia Commonwealth University 78-66 in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Culver led WVU with 23 points and 15 rebounds and Tshiebwe added 11 points and 16 rebounds as West Virginia never trailed in the game.

WVU is now 2-0 on the year and will play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the title game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

