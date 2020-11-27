Advertisement

Black Friday hits Ashland Town Center

By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - For many, it’s an annual tradition.

“Me and mom always go,” said customer Pricilla Latimer. “We try to go every Black Friday.”

Despite the familiar COVID-19 adjustments such as social distance and face masks, shoppers flocked to the Ashland Town Center to score some Black Friday deals, something that mall general manager Vicki Ramey says customers are going into the holiday season prepared for.

“I would say the biggest difference is that when shoppers come out to shop, they’re coming for a purpose,” Ramey said. “They know what deal they want. They know what they’re coming out to shop for. They’re doing their due diligence. They’re coming in and getting what they need.”

Tucked within the crowd of shoppers, is another change. The experience of getting a photo with Santa.

While walk-ups are welcome, many are making reservations for their kiddo to get their Kodak moment with Kris Kringle.

“We’re very glad that the community has taken it seriously and they’re putting their best foot forward in making a reservation and keeping safety top priority,” Ramey said.

