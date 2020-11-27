Advertisement

Body found inside truck in Greenup County

Troopers say it is unclear how long the body has been there.
Body found
Body found(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A body was found in a truck on Flat Hollow in Greenup County Friday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, there is no criminal activity suspected, it seems as if there was a crash that went unnoticed.

Troopers say it is unclear how long the body has been there.

The body has not been identified yet.

