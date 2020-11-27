Person burned in Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Washington St. is back open after a fire destroyed a house Friday morning.

At this time, Beauregard St. is still shut down.

Firefighters confirm one man was taken to the hospital. He was conscious when he was transported.

Firefighters say they’re waiting until daylight before they go back in because the roof collapsed and it’s unsafe.

A person from the city said the house will be torn down, but before that, firefighters will go back inside once it’s determined it’s safe enough for them.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in a house fire in Charleston early Friday morning, according to Charleston firefighters.

The fire started just before 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Beauregard St. Washington St. is closed between Bradford St. and Beauregard St.

Crews on scene tell us the home was vacant and boarded up. One person was injured in the fire, and it’s unknown if anyone else is in the home at this point.

The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.