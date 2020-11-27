Families downsize for Thanksgiving during COVID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Thanksgiving, families are making changes to their normal dinner plans by adapting to COVID-19 restrictions.

Many families are choosing to host less this year.

Walking into the store for last minute Thanksgiving groceries, John Page always celebrates his birthday on Thanksgiving. This year he’s preparing for a few less around their table.

“I do wish some more people could come, like my PawPaw and stuff,” said Page.

Victoria Wolfe wished more could come to her house too. She normally has 20 people over for a Thanksgiving feast.

“We are just having it inside our house. It’s a smaller version of what we are doing,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe and her family are breaking bread with less in order to keep more of her family safe from the possibility of getting COVID.

“With the whole COVID thing we just didn’t want to get too many people around,” said Wolfe.

Bill Picozzi and his family are celebrating in a similar way this year. They usually feed 15.

“We have cut it down to my three grandkids, my daughter and my wife and thats it,” said Picozzi.

All three families opted to keep a safe distance from relatives outside their immediate circle, all for the sake of safety.

“Life is everything you know, you don’t know how long you are going to be on Earth,” said Picozzi.”Take all the precautions that you possibly can.”

For many, that means logging online and checking in with family outside of the ones they live with.

Whether together or apart, the holiday’s focus on family still remains, as families celebrate those they love even if its in an unconventional way.

