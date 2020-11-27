Finding a Christmas tree during COVID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weekend after Thanksgiving is typically the busiest time of the year to buy a Christmas tree, but there is even more demand than normal this year with many people starting their decorating early.

Five Christmas tree vendors arrived at Capitol Market this week and set up their stands with their best trees. Shoppers filled the rows between trees on Friday to pick out the perfect tree, including the Berg family from Hurricane.

“We come straight to this area and we start looking for the perfect tree,” Amanda Berg said of their holiday tradition. “We want something between 7 and 8 feet,” her husband Quentin added. “We want it nice and full. We don’t want to have big open spots. And usually a nice straight section at the top to mount the star.”

The Market has COVID-19 restrictions in place, including making people wear masks and social distance.

Their eight-year-old daughter Esther lead the search for the best tree to fill their living room. She wanted something that was tall and soft.

“I like bushy trees,” Esther said. “Also, last year our star was crooked, so we’re searching for a straight top like this one.”

The Berg family ended up getting a Fraser fir tree, tying it up and putting it in the back of their car to head home.

Hundreds of similar families will head to the Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm this weekend to pick and cut down their own tree. People normally begin showing up around 6:30 in the morning, although they don’t open until sunrise.

“They like to get out and get the first tree, I guess,” owner Larry Wilkerson said. “That’s fine with us. We’re out here any way.”

Wilkerson said things are a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An employee will be assigned to wipe down surfaces and saws between each use.

“Everything is outside, so people can separate from others,” Wilkerson said. “Like I said, literally half a mile if they wish.”

Despite the added expense of cleaning to prevent the spread of COVID-19, both Wilkerson and Capitol Market managers said the price of a Christmas tree has not gone up this year.

Wilkerson said it is $35 to cut your own tree at the farm and they have pre-cut trees that vary in price by size.

At Capitol Market, the average price of a tree is around $70 depending on the size and type of tree. You can get a tree for as little as $30 and up to a couple hundred dollars for very large trees.

