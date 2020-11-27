Advertisement

Fire department kicks off Christmas lights display

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the fourth year in a row, the Grayson Fire Department is hoping to make the season brighter for its community with a big Christmas light display at their station.

They say they’ve spent close to $50,000 on the display, which they’ve gotten through fundraising.

The light display can be seen every night through New Year’s Eve from 6 to 11 p.m.

Last winter, firefighters dressed as Buddy the Elf and the Grinch would go around town starting pillow fights with random people.

Since health experts frown on that sort of thing during a pandemic, this year Buddy and the Grinch are riding around town on a tandem bicycle, sparking a lot of double-takes and grins.

Grayson firefighters also recently spotted a 17-foot tree along the AA highway, so of course they dug it up, roots and all, and tied it on top of their Clark Griswold car.

You can tune your car radio to 88.1 FM to listen in to the music that plays along with the light display.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Body found inside truck in Greenup County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The fire started just before 3:30 Friday morning on Beauregard St.
Person burned in Charleston house fire
SC could be playing in state football title game minutes from school
Super Six returning to Charleston
Many shoppers flocked to the Ashland Town Center to score some holiday deals.
Black Friday hits Ashland Town Center

Latest News

The Greenup County Health Department says the latest cases range from a two-year-old boy to men...
43 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Defending state 1A champs are out of playoffs
Hazard beats Pikeville
Comets advance to 3rd round of KY playoffs
West Carter beats Shelby Valley