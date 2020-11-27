Advertisement

Herd beats Arkansas State

Marshall finally gets to play game #1 of 2020
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In normal years, the Marshall basketball team would have played 5 or 6 games by now. The Herd finally played their first on November 27th as they beat Arkansas State by a final of 70-56. Taevion Kinsey led the way with 17 points and 7 rebounds while Darius George added 15. The rest of the Herd scoring had Jarrod West, Mikel Byers and Andy Taylor with 9, freshman Obinna Anochili-Killen had 8 and Jannson Williams scored 3.

Marshall led at the half by a score of 29-22 and the Red Wolves kept it interesting the final 20 minutes of the game. It was a 5 point game with under 10 minutes to go. The lead finally made it to double digits with a Taevion Kinsey dunk with 7 minutes to go in the game. The Herd was able to maintain a healthy lead the remainder of the way.

Marshall is now 1-0 on the year and next play at Wright State Thursday December 3rd.

