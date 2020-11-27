Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Quiet Skies... For Now

Take advantage through the weekend.
By Brandon Butcher
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:43 AM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A good word for your post-Thanksgiving Friday is “leftovers”. We’ve got a lot of leftover clouds still hanging around the Tri-State, but we’ll eventually sneak in some sunshine from south to north this afternoon. Temperatures move into the 50s again today, presenting a similar feel to yesterday. The fact that the winds stay calm and the air stays dry, it’ll be a decent-enough day for the shoppers and decorators alike. We’ll see seasonable weather this evening as well, but of course bring the blanket if you’re cheering on those Kentucky playoff football teams.

The weekend will offer our best weather, just in time, with early clouds and fog Saturday morning departing for good afternoon sunshine. That sunshine continues into Sunday, before finishing with returning clouds as the that day draws to a close. Temperatures will still end up in the 50s, but the 60°-mark is in range Sunday. Get those outdoor decorations up, the weather goes downhill quick by Monday.

We’ll be tracking the development of a large storm system sweeping across the middle of the country Monday, at first generating some soggy rain, but then as it passes through temperatures will crash through the 40s and 30s, enough to mix in some snow by nightfall. Periods of snow will continue from there off and on through Tuesday, presenting our first best shot at getting a light accumulation of snow. It’s too soon to nail in for sure, so keep checking back for the latest forecast. Either way it will be a blustery blast of winter, with temperatures stuck in the 20s and 30s through the middle of next week, and we are NOT ready for that yet.

