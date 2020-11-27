Ohio falls to #8 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats came within seconds of beating top ten ranked Illinois but lost 77-75. Ohio took a one point lead when Jason Preston made a layup with 7.7 left to put them up 75-74. However, Ayo Dosunmu made two free throws with :02 left and Illinois added one more with no time left on the clock to edge out the Bobcats.

Jason Preston led the Cats in scoring with 31 points while Ben Vander Plas added 20. Ohio is now 2-1 on the year and are off until December 6th when they host Cleveland State.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.