Advertisement

Ohio women’s team beats #22 Notre Dame

MGN
MGN(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats women’s basketball team scored a huge upset Friday at the Convo. They beat #22 Notre Dame by a final of 86-85. Ohio was led in scoring by CeCe Hooks who scored 32 points including the game deciding free throws. Erica Johnson also scored 24 points for the Bobcats who are now 2-0 in 2020. Notre Dame was led by Dara Mabrey who scored 37 points.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Body found inside truck in Greenup County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The fire started just before 3:30 Friday morning on Beauregard St.
Person burned in Charleston house fire
SC could be playing in state football title game minutes from school
Super Six returning to Charleston
Many shoppers flocked to the Ashland Town Center to score some holiday deals.
Black Friday hits Ashland Town Center

Latest News

Defending state 1A champs are out of playoffs
Hazard shocks Pikeville
Comets advance to 3rd round of KY playoffs
West Carter advances to 3rd round of playoffs
Johnson Central wins
Johnson Central steamrolls to 3rd round
Tigers advance to 3rd round of playoffs
Paintsville needs OT to beat Raceland
Vikings advance to 3rd round of playoffs
Rowan County knocks Boyd County out of playoffs