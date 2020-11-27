Ohio women’s team beats #22 Notre Dame

ATHENS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats women’s basketball team scored a huge upset Friday at the Convo. They beat #22 Notre Dame by a final of 86-85. Ohio was led in scoring by CeCe Hooks who scored 32 points including the game deciding free throws. Erica Johnson also scored 24 points for the Bobcats who are now 2-0 in 2020. Notre Dame was led by Dara Mabrey who scored 37 points.

