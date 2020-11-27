Advertisement

OSU’s Ryan Day tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio State's head coach will not be coaching against Illinois Saturday afternoon
Ohio State's head coach will not be coaching against Illinois Saturday afternoon(AP images)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Buckeyes will be without their head coach Saturday when they play at Illinois. Ohio State said in a statement that Ryan Day will not be making the trip because he has tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim head coach while Day goes into isolation.

The Buckeyes have confirmed “an increased number of positive tests this week for the coronavirus.” The team will do additional testing and will now fly to Champaign Saturday morning instead of Friday evening. The game kicks off at noon.

Most Read

Body found
Body found inside truck in Greenup County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The fire started just before 3:30 Friday morning on Beauregard St.
Person burned in Charleston house fire
SC could be playing in state football title game minutes from school
Super Six returning to Charleston
Many shoppers flocked to the Ashland Town Center to score some holiday deals.
Black Friday hits Ashland Town Center

Latest News

Defending state 1A champs are out of playoffs
Hazard shocks Pikeville
Comets advance to 3rd round of KY playoffs
West Carter advances to 3rd round of playoffs
Johnson Central wins
Johnson Central steamrolls to 3rd round
Tigers advance to 3rd round of playoffs
Paintsville needs OT to beat Raceland
Vikings advance to 3rd round of playoffs
Rowan County knocks Boyd County out of playoffs