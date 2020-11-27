OSU’s Ryan Day tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Buckeyes will be without their head coach Saturday when they play at Illinois. Ohio State said in a statement that Ryan Day will not be making the trip because he has tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim head coach while Day goes into isolation.

The Buckeyes have confirmed “an increased number of positive tests this week for the coronavirus.” The team will do additional testing and will now fly to Champaign Saturday morning instead of Friday evening. The game kicks off at noon.