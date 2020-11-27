Police officers test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight Charleston Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the City of Charleston.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is contact tracing and identifying people that the officers may have come in contact with.

“Our officers are working diligently to keep folks safe while also following Kanawha-Charleston Health Department guidelines,” said Chief Tyke Hunt in a statement. “All CPD operations will continue to function normally.”

The City of Charleston wants to remind everyone to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

