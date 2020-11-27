Advertisement

Pre-Black Friday leaves parking lots empty as major retailers keep doors closed

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:22 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every year thousands of people camp out at stores on Thanksgiving night to try and get their hands on the best deals, but in 2020, more credit cards will be getting swiped electronically as the pandemic is still in the air.

“I mean it is a tradition, just like it is having Thanksgiving dinner with our family,” said Tamara King, who starts her Black Friday shopping every year on Thanksgiving night. “We have Thanksgiving dinner, we all get together and then the girls take off shopping, that’s just our thing.”

However, this year many major retailers decided to keep their doors closed until Black Friday morning because of the pandemic. Some retailers like, Walmart decided to spread out deals to ensure a smaller crowd come the annual big day.

The retailers who spread out deals include Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Hobby Lobby and JCPenney.

Leaving veteran shoppers like King, having to get her deals via the internet this shopping season:

“The stores have had so many good online deals that honestly, I’m kind of done shopping,” King told WSAZ. “We’ve done the online thing and got some great deals on the big things we needed.”

For a list of store hours in our region, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Body found inside truck in Greenup County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The fire started just before 3:30 Friday morning on Beauregard St.
Person burned in Charleston house fire
SC could be playing in state football title game minutes from school
Super Six returning to Charleston
Many shoppers flocked to the Ashland Town Center to score some holiday deals.
Black Friday hits Ashland Town Center

Latest News

The Greenup County Health Department says the latest cases range from a two-year-old boy to men...
43 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Defending state 1A champs are out of playoffs
Hazard beats Pikeville
Comets advance to 3rd round of KY playoffs
West Carter beats Shelby Valley