Pre-Black Friday leaves parking lots empty as major retailers keep doors closed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every year thousands of people camp out at stores on Thanksgiving night to try and get their hands on the best deals, but in 2020, more credit cards will be getting swiped electronically as the pandemic is still in the air.

“I mean it is a tradition, just like it is having Thanksgiving dinner with our family,” said Tamara King, who starts her Black Friday shopping every year on Thanksgiving night. “We have Thanksgiving dinner, we all get together and then the girls take off shopping, that’s just our thing.”

However, this year many major retailers decided to keep their doors closed until Black Friday morning because of the pandemic. Some retailers like, Walmart decided to spread out deals to ensure a smaller crowd come the annual big day.

The retailers who spread out deals include Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Hobby Lobby and JCPenney.

Leaving veteran shoppers like King, having to get her deals via the internet this shopping season:

“The stores have had so many good online deals that honestly, I’m kind of done shopping,” King told WSAZ. “We’ve done the online thing and got some great deals on the big things we needed.”

For a list of store hours in our region, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.