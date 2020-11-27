Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For the first time in 130 years, the Salvation Army started its annual holiday fundraising campaign early by announcing digital fundraising efforts in September.

This year’s Red Kettle Campaign is more important than ever to provide shelter for the homeless, meals for the hungry, Christmas toys for children and social service programs to millions of people in need year-round.

