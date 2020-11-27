Santa Claus arrives at Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Santa Claus returned to the Charleston Town Center Friday morning.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were limits on what families could do.

Children were not allowed to sit on Santa’s lap. Instead, they had to be six feet away from him. Santa took pictures and talked with children from a distance.

Only one family is allowed in the visiting area at one time, and after pictures are taken, the benches are cleaned for the next person.

Tammy Keefer is a parent from Charleston who said the overall experience was different, but it was fine as long as the children were happy.

“It’s still great memories, no matter what you do - as long as you’re with your loved ones,” Keefer said.

Santa Claus will be at the Charleston Town Center until Christmas Eve.

