Advertisement

Santa Claus arrives at Charleston Town Center

Santa Claus returned to the Charleston Town Center Friday morning.
Santa Claus returned to the Charleston Town Center Friday morning.(station)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Santa Claus returned to the Charleston Town Center Friday morning.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were limits on what families could do.

Children were not allowed to sit on Santa’s lap. Instead, they had to be six feet away from him. Santa took pictures and talked with children from a distance.

Only one family is allowed in the visiting area at one time, and after pictures are taken, the benches are cleaned for the next person.

Tammy Keefer is a parent from Charleston who said the overall experience was different, but it was fine as long as the children were happy.

“It’s still great memories, no matter what you do - as long as you’re with your loved ones,” Keefer said.

Santa Claus will be at the Charleston Town Center until Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Body found inside truck in Greenup County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
West Virginia COVID-19 update
The fire started just before 3:30 Friday morning on Beauregard St.
Person burned in Charleston house fire
SC could be playing in state football title game minutes from school
Super Six returning to Charleston
Many shoppers flocked to the Ashland Town Center to score some holiday deals.
Black Friday hits Ashland Town Center

Latest News

The Greenup County Health Department says the latest cases range from a two-year-old boy to men...
43 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 799 new positive cases and six additional deaths...
West Virginia COVID-19 update
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Defending state 1A champs are out of playoffs
Hazard beats Pikeville
Comets advance to 3rd round of KY playoffs
West Carter beats Shelby Valley