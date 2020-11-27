Sundy Best teaming up with Eastern Ky. business to give back this holiday season

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier this fall, fans of the Kentucky duo Sundy Best saw a post on Instagram, a simple message that meant a lot to the people who love the eastern Kentucky country artists.

It meant they might be getting back together in 2021.

For the first time, WKYT’s Amber Philpott is sitting down with Nick Jamerson and Kris Bentley to talk about an upcoming Facebook live concert and why they are teaming up with an eastern Kentucky business to give back this holiday season.

At New Frontier Outfitters in Morehead, like most businesses they are getting ready for the holiday shopping season, but this year the owners are looking to give back in what has been a really tough year.

“I think this should be the most important thing any business or any person or artist or creative has, that should be the most important thing is to give back especially during the holiday season,” said Josh Ravenscraft.

Josh Ravenscraft and his brother Jared, started their business as a way to shine a light on eastern Kentucky. This holiday season they are teaming up with Floyd County natives Nick Jamerson and Kris Bentley, better known as Sundy Best.

The two disbanded a few years ago, but are now back together.

“You know we had some time away from all of this and that has given us a clear vision for our purpose. Just to be able to use our platform for the greater good,” said Jamerson of Sundy Best.

Our Amber Philpott sat down with all three to talk about their plan to give back to a community that has supported Sundy Best from the beginning.

New Frontier and the guys will host a Facebook Live concert to raise money for hungry families.

“They aim to feed 33 families here in Floyd Co., there is 11 schools here in the county and it’s three families per school. We felt this was the most immediate, best way we could make a difference,” said Bentley of Sundy Best.

While the night is about helping those in need, it will also be a chance for two longtime friends to be on stage again doing what they love.

“It’s a beautiful time, we are excited to be doing what we love the most with one another again,” said Bentley.

“It feels really good to be able to do something as easy as play a couple of songs and hopefully that will be able to provide for people who need it,” said Jamerson.

Sundy Best is no stranger to lending a helping hand, and it’s why Ravenscraft said he wanted to team up with the country duo.

“It’s easy to work together and easy to do good. You just have to put the energy and effort into it and have a good heart when going about it,” said Ravenscraft.

And that’s one of things bringing Sundy Best back together, using their music to spread a little love.

“This is what we always have tried to do, sometimes we lost sight of it, but what a better time to make a difference even if it’s small. I think it’s important we take care of what we have of where we are at,” said Bentley.

The Facebook live concert is on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. and will raise money for the Floyd County Shriner’s Club.

To watch the concert, you can either find the event on Facebook here, visit Sundy Best’s page, or on New Frontier Outfitters’ Facebook page.

You can also donate to the Floyd County Shriner's Club.

