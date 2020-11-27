Advertisement

Super Six returning to Charleston

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time since 1993, the West Virginia state football title games will not be played at Wheeling Island Stadium. It was announced Friday that the Super Six will be played at UC Stadium December 4th and 5th. Ohio County is still in the orange category on the WV metric map and games could not be played there if that remained so next weekend.

The games are still slated as the Class AA championship game will be at 7 p.m. Friday night with the Class AAA game starting at noon on Saturday with the Class A title contest will end the games at 7 p.m. on December 5th.

Here are the semifinals in all three classes

Class AAA

Bridgeport at Cabell Midland Sunday 3 p.m. (if Cabell County drops from orange on November 28th metric map)

Musselman at South Charleston Sunday 5 p.m. (if Berkeley County drops to gold on November 28th metric map)

Class AA

Fairmont Sr. at Bluefield Saturday 4 p.m.

Musselman at South Charleston Sunday 5 p.m. (if Hancock County drops to gold on November 28th metric map)

Class A

Pendleton County at St. Mary’s Saturday 1:30 p.m.

Ritchie County is already in state finals

